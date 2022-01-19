Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Soaring inflation fails to spook markets

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 5.02pm
Markets held up despite high inflation. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Markets held up despite high inflation. (Aaron Chown/PA)

The highest inflation rate since 1992 and a strong selloff in Asia failed to spook investors in London on Wednesday as early falls in the markets soon recovered.

Strong trading updates from a handful of FTSE 100 businesses also helped ease the mood, as the FTSE 100 closed the day up 26.11 points, or 0.35%, at 7589.66.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG added that investors are starting to become accustomed to the frequent talk of higher US interest rates.

He said: “Crucially, the more the Fed talks about higher rates, the more investors will acclimatise themselves to the prospect.

“While there wasn’t much appetite to chase stocks at the highs of late December, we should not lose sight of the fact that an improving economy will still provide the chance for earnings to grow, and the current reporting season should help remind investors of that fact.”

Germany and France also put in decent performances, with the DAX up 0.14% and the CAC up 0.38%.

As markets closed in Europe the pound was flat against the euro and dollar at 1.20 and 1.363 respectively.

In company news, the decent performance on the FTSE 100 was helped by a strong update from luxury fashion brand Burberry.

Bosses said profits are likely to be at the top end of expectations, with strong growth in the US and Asia.

Shares closed up 111p, or 6.3%, at 1866.5p.

Pearson also put in a strong performance, with bosses revealing annual sales rose 8% along with an increase of a third in adjusted operating profits.

Shares closed up 27.6p at 660p.

Pub chain Wetherspoons revealed a 16.6% fall in sales over the 12 weeks to mid-January as the impact of the Omicron variant took hold.

There were few details in the trading update, with founder Tim Martin preferring to use it as an opportunity to criticise the Government over its lockdown rules. Shares closed up 16p at 919.5p.

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson revealed another £29 million bill for high-rise cladding and fire safety measures following a new assessment in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

It also said the company swung to a pre-tax profit of £86.9 million for the year to October 31, 2021, against losses of £13.5 million the previous year.

Shares closed up 8p at 347.6p

WHSmith updated the market on its trading in the run-up to Christmas, revealing sales struggled in travel locations, including airports and train stations, due to the pandemic.

But high streets fared slightly better, although the day was marred for the company as 45% of shareholders voted against the pay packets for executives at its annual general meeting.

Shares closed up 110p at 1,662.5p.

And eve Sleep revealed it suffered during the Christmas period from delays in shipping and in customer services as staff were off sick due to catching Covid.

Despite bosses saying the issues were temporary, investors piled out, with shares closing down 29%, down 1.03p at 2.52p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Polymetal up 86p at 1,218.5p; Burberry up 111p at 1,866.5p; Fresnillo up 39.2p at 839.2p; Unilever up 159p at 3675.5p and Pearson up 27.6p at 660p.

The biggest fallers were Ashtead down 238p at 5,216p; IAG down 5.64p at 160p; DCC down 176p at 6,306p; Sainsbury’s down 7.4p at 291.3p and Melrose down 3.45p at 162.8p.

