Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Unilever says it will not raise offer for GSK division after £50bn bid rejected

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 5.23pm
(Andy Buchanan/PA)
(Andy Buchanan/PA)

Unilever has said it will not increase its £50 billion offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer arm which was rejected earlier this week.

The Marmite and Dove soap manufacturer said it has considered financial documents from GSK over the business – which is due to be spun off later this year – but they have not changed Unilever’s view of its value.

Shares in Unilever slid on Monday after it confirmed reports regarding the rejected approach.

On Monday, Unilever said it would consider its next move after telling investors it believed the division, which owns brands including Sensodyne and Panadol, would be a “strong strategic fit” with is current brands.

Supermarket pricing row
Unilever makes household brands including Marmite and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream (Matthew Cooper/PA)

However, the move received fierce criticism from a number of analysts and investors.

Brokers at Bernstein said: “We think this is a very bad deal for Unilever shareholders.”

The update came after Bloomberg reported earlier this week that Unilever held talks with its banks about the scope for additional financing for an increased bid.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Unilever said: “Accordingly, we will not increase our offer above £50 billion.

“Unilever is committed to maintaining strict financial discipline to ensure that acquisitions create value for our shareholders.

“Unilever also reiterates its commitment to continuing to improve the performance of its existing portfolio through its ongoing focus on operational excellence, its upcoming reorganisation and by rotating the portfolio to higher growth categories.

“We look forward to updating on our performance for Q4, and the full year, on February 10 and continued engagement with shareholders.”

Shares in Unilever closed 4.5% higher at 3,675.5p on Wednesday after it was boosted by speculation it would not increase its offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier