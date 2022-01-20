Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in three struggling to keep up with bills or credit commitments – charity

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.03am
Rising energy bills are adding to householders’ woes (Danny Lawson/PA)
The number of people finding it hard to keep up with bills and credit commitments has doubled since the start of the pandemic to almost one in three, research by a debt charity suggests.

Nearly one in three British adults – 30% or 15 million people – say they are now struggling to meet their financial commitments compared with 15% or 7.5 million people in March 2020, according to a survey for StepChange.

The findings are part of a new report by the charity – Falling Behind to Keep Up: The Credit Safety Net and Problem Debt – which reveals that the pandemic has further entrenched the use of consumer credit to make ends meet.

Around 8.6 million people in financial difficulty borrowed £26 billion to cover their basic needs in the last year, including 3.5 million people who used credit to pay essential bills, the study found.

Two thirds of those in difficulty (65%) had kept up with credit repayments by missing bills, borrowing from family and friends or cutting back to the point of hardship.

Fewer than one in four of those struggling with credit repayments were in contact with their bank or credit firm despite rules designed to ensure those in financial difficulty received support.

Half of those polled (53%) said they would be reluctant to seek help with financial difficulty from a bank or credit firm due to concerns about credit reporting and the anxiety and stigma around the issue.

Among StepChange clients who responded to an online survey, 26% were offered further credit after they were already in financial difficulty, 35% had a payment taken they could not afford and 51% had interest added to a debt.

StepChange said the cost-of-living crisis was expected to increase the number of people resorting to credit to cover basic household essentials in the coming months and warned that “urgent action” was needed to support households to meet essential costs without resorting to credit.

The findings, based on a national survey of British adults and an online survey of StepChange clients, revealed “poor practice” in the credit market such as ineffective affordability checks and automatic credit limit increases that drew financially vulnerable households into unmanageable debt, the charity said.

It is calling on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to ensure that its proposed Consumer Duty raises standards of lending and addressing unaffordable credit limit increases and requires firms to intervene when customers are unable to keep up with repayments.

StepChange is also urging the Government and the FCA to do more to provide alternatives to borrowing for households that are struggling to meet unexpected expenses, through grants and a Government-supported no-interest loan scheme.

StepChange chief executive Phil Andrew said: “The sharp rise in the number of people struggling to meet their financial commitments should raise alarm bells across Government, banks and regulators.

“Those responsible for steering us through these choppy financial waters need to be attuned to the harm many credit products, made available to people on the cusp of financial difficulty, can cause.

“The new Consumer Duty is a crucial opportunity for firms to redesign products and change practices to ensure credit does not exploit financial difficulty and that those in difficulty get effective help fast. To resist acting is to risk a rapidly escalating debt crisis, particularly among lower-income households.”

YouGov surveyed 5,028 adults in October and StepChange surveyed 550 clients online who first contacted the charity in 2021.

