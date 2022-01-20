Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orders remain high for Deliveroo despite eased lockdowns

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.44am
The takeaway business reported a 70% jump in its gross transaction value. (Niall Carson/PA)
An easing from lockdown does not appear to have suppressed the appetite for takeaway deliveries, new figures from Deliveroo suggested on Thursday.

The food delivery giant said that customers placed 3.4 orders on average per month in the last three months of 2021.

It is a hike from the three orders per month that customers were using Deliveroo to place in the first three months of 2020, most of which was before lockdown.

It is even higher than the 3.2 orders that were being placed during the height of lockdown in 2020.

The figures, released on Thursday, show for the first time the full effect of 2020 and 2021, two transformative years for the company when customers were stuck at home for large stretches.

It forced many to turn to deliveries, both from restaurants and supermarkets, for the first time.

Over that period the average number of customers who actively used Deliveroo rose from 3.6 million to eight million, around half in the UK and Ireland.

Sales also soared.

Last year the company’s gross transaction value (GTV), its preferred measure, rose 70% to £6.6 billion.

The number of orders grew 73% to 301 million.

“We finished 2021 with a strong Q4 performance, and our full year GTV growth of 70% in constant currency was at the top end of the previously-upgraded guidance we provided,” said chief executive Will Shu.

“I’d like to thank the Deliveroo team, our restaurant and grocery partners and our riders for their focus and commitment in what has been another extraordinary year.

“Since the business was founded in 2013, Deliveroo’s focus has always been to deliver great experiences to our consumers, help our partners to grow, and provide further opportunities for riders.

“I am proud of what we achieved in 2021; despite a challenging backdrop, we continued to strengthen our customer proposition, widen our customer base and execute against our strategy.”

