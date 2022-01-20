Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy bills could increase again in October after predicted 50% jump in April

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 12.27pm
A handheld smart meter in a London home (Yui Mok/PA)
A handheld smart meter in a London home (Yui Mok/PA)

Energy bills could increase again in October after a predicted 50% jump for millions of households in the spring, an industry boss has warned.

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, the trade body for suppliers, said bills were expected to rise not just in April but again in October “if nothing changes” as the spike in wholesale gas prices fed through to domestic bills.

Addressing a media webinar on the energy bills crisis, Ms Pinchbeck said of the price rise: “We haven’t seen anything like this, not in my career or in any of the people who sit on my board.”

She said that although wholesale prices were expected to drop, “they are still three times higher than we expect to see at this time of the year” and described the situation as “enduring”.

Citing analysts, she said Ofgem’s price cap could increase to £2,400 in October following an increase to “around £2,000” in April.

It comes after consultants Cornwall Insight predicted the price cap set by regulator Ofgem could rocket from £1,277 to £1,865 in April, when it is next due to change.

A gas hob burning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A gas hob burning (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms Pinchbeck said wholesale prices traditionally dropped off in the spring and summer and it was expected that this year “there might be less of a drop-off but there will still be a drop-off”.

However she warned that suppliers were currently subsidising customers on standard variable tariffs by between £400 and £600.

The price cap applies to around 15 million British households who have chosen to pay for their electricity on the open market rather than under fixed-price deals.

Energy companies were the first to feel the force of the rising gas price.

Some had prudently bought much of their gas in advance, but those that had not were squeezed between the rising prices and the cap on what they can charge consumers.

However, in April that cap will be changed so the pain will then be passed from suppliers to their customers.

Where the cap will be set is still to be decided, but analysts believe it could reach around £2,000 per year for an average household, more than £700 higher than today.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier