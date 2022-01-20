Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE drops amid energy pressure despite Wall Street lift

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 5.20pm
London’s top financial index closed lower on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
London's top financial index closed lower on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

The FTSE 100 finished in the red on Thursday as weakness in the energy sector and falls among commodity giants weighed on the index.

Nevertheless, the index closed the day only marginally lower after positivity in the US helped markets in Europe regain ground.

Drops from conglomerates including Associated British Foods and GlaxoSmithKline also kept the FTSE lower.

London’s top index ended the day 4.65 points, or 0.06%, lower at 7,585.01 points.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The pattern of the past few weeks has seen the UK’s top index make gains while US stocks struggle, something that has become quite rare in recent years.

“But that move has been reversed today, and for a second consecutive day the bevy of banks, miners and oil stocks that make up the index’s heavyweights is falling back.

“The theme of money moving to value names from growth stocks has taken a bit of a knock today, but as with the bounce in the US it is not yet clear that today’s reversal is going to turn into anything more sustained.”

Europe’s other major markets were higher after the early sell-off was offset by an improvement in sentiment.

The German Dax increased by 0.65% and the French Cac rose by 0.3%.

Rises across Europe’s big three markets were driven by Wall Street, with the New York markets bouncing on the opening bell amid strong performances for tech stocks.

Meanwhile, sterling nudged 0.1% lower versus the US dollar to 1.364, and was flat against the euro at 1.203.

In company news, Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) saw shares slide after it said it will cut around 400 jobs as part of efforts to keep a lid on costs.

The retailer’s owner said it will not increase prices for customers but highlighted a surge in costs, including higher energy prices and wage inflation.

Shares in the company closed 89p lower at 2,042p as it also described weakness in December following the impact of rising Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Mr Kipling and Ambrosia maker Premier Foods bounced higher after it lifted its profit guidance following its strongest ever Christmas.

The UK’s biggest mince pie manufacturer forecast a profit of at least £145 million for the year to April, ahead of analyst predictions of around £140 million.

The St Albans food group finished the day 8.6p higher at 118.6p as a result.

Superdry dropped after its boss said that customers can expect price rises and no sales in its shops as the business tries to combat the increased costs it is facing due to runaway inflation.

Shares fell by 24p to 225p after the retailer reported that sales for the six months to October were a quarter below pre-pandemic levels.

The price of oil continued its buoyant spell this week as the easing of restrictions in the UK helped boost the outlook for traders.

Brent crude increased by 0.7% to 89.06 dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 23p at 683p; Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 36p at 1,154p; Aveva, up 84p at 3,058p; and Fresnillo, up 22.4p at 861.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were ABF, down 89p at 2,042p; Royal Mail, down 17.8p at 473.7p; ITV, down 2.8p at 115.6p; and Natwest, down 5.5p at 244.1p.

