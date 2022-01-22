Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fuel prices should be 3p a litre lower, says the AA

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 12.03am
Petrol prices should be cut by as much as 3p a litre despite a 10% leap in wholesale costs since Christmas, according to new analysis (Joe Giddens/PA)
Petrol prices should be cut by as much as 3p a litre despite a 10% leap in wholesale costs since Christmas, according to new analysis.

Since mid-December average petrol prices have been “stuck in a rut” at between 145.5p to 146.0p a litre, the AA said.

This is despite wholesale prices falling from 54.3p a litre in the second week of November to 46.3p over Christmas, and remaining below 51p even with a surge in oil prices to a seven-year high.

The AA said the “stubborn refusal” by fuel retailers not to pass on more than 2p a litre in savings has seen profit margins soar.

Average fuel prices reached the highest level on record in the autumn (Peter Byrne/PA)

The average price of a litre of petrol should be around 142p-143p, up to 3p lower than current levels, according to the AA.

The motoring organisation noted supermarket petrol is as cheap as 135.9p a litre in Northern Ireland, where a public body monitors pump prices.

AA fuel price spokesman, Luke Bosdet, said: “Is it just a coincidence that pump prices are considerably lower where there is an active official consumer watchdog monitoring them every week?

“The price transparency that the Consumer Council of Northern Ireland gives to its motorists not only informs them when their community’s fuel costs are dearer than elsewhere, but indicates the possible savings locally.”

The success of price transparency is “no surprise”, according to Mr Bosdet.

“Where it was introduced in countries like Austria, the impact on pump prices was equally dramatic.

“In the rest of the UK, despite being urged by the AA, the Government and the competition authorities failed to give drivers that help – with the consequences seen in the past 18 months.”

Average fuel prices reached the highest level on record in the autumn, exceeding 147p a litre for petrol and 151p a litre for diesel.

