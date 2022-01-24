Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M&C Saatchi rejects increased bid from software millionaire

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 10.50am Updated: January 24 2022, 2.28pm
Vin Murria, who abseiled down the ‘Cheesegrater’ building in London for charity in 2015, owns nearly 10% of M&C (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The independent directors of M&C Saatchi have rejected an increased bid from its largest shareholder and chair.

A company linked to businesswoman Vin Murria, a software entrepreneur, increased its offer by more than a fifth on Monday, but was rebuffed by the board, which was buoyed by stronger-than-expected results on Friday.

M&C also said on Friday that an investigation into its accounting, stemming from a 2019 scandal, had closed without the authorities taking enforcement action.

On Monday, Ms Murria’s company, AdvancedAdvT, tabled two different potential offers for the communications group.

One offer would pay for the merger purely in AdvancedAdvT’s shares. Investors in M&C would be handed 220p in AdvancedAdvT’s shares should the bid go ahead.

It would mean that M&C’s current shareholders that are not linked to Ms Murria will keep more than half the shares in the new merged entity.

Ms Murria owns about 12.5% of M&C’s shares already and AdvancedAdvT bought 9.8% of the shares earlier this month.

The other potential deal would give shareholders in M&C a small cash payment on top of their new shares in the merged company.

“The board of AdvancedAdvT believe this is a truly beneficial merger; it provides significant investment and additional expertise to build on the existing M&C platform, seeking to drive M&C’s future growth at significantly greater pace for the benefit of all stakeholders,” AdvancedAdvT said.

AdvancedAdvT added that M&C’s independent directors said on Sunday that they had rejected the deals. It is “considering its options.”

