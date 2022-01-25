Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Covid-19 issues behind record high in complaints to firms, survey finds

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.04am
A record 13% of people have made a complaint in the past year, according to a long-running customer satisfaction survey (Tim Goode/PA)
A record 13% of people have made a complaint in the past year, according to a long-running customer satisfaction survey (Tim Goode/PA)

A record 13% of people have made a complaint to a company in the past year, a long-running customer satisfaction survey has found.

Covid-19-related product availability and service reliability issues are behind the slew of problems, according to the Institute of Customer Service.

It said 13% is the highest figure it has recorded since the UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) started in 2008.

Six months ago, the last time the twice-yearly survey was carried out, the proportion of people who had made complaints stood at 11%.

As customer frustrations grew, the proportion of customers willing to pay more for better service increased to 34% – also the highest number ever recorded by the index.

The survey of 10,000 people looks at the effects of customer service on business performance.

The latest results found 16% of customers had experienced problems with a brand’s service in the past six months.

The research indicated that consumers are experiencing fewer problems with staff and more problems with availability, suitability, and quality/reliability of goods and services, compared with 12 months ago.

A wider range of organisations than usual also came out top in the poll for customer service, breaking the traditional retail sector stranglehold.

The top 10 included Pets at Home, first direct, Saga insurance, Timpson, Skoda UK, Nissan, and Greggs.

A Pets at Home store
Pets at Home performed strongly in the index (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jo Causon, CEO at the Institute of Customer Service said: “There is no easy remedy for rising prices and shortages of goods, so we must all become better at dealing with delays and disappointments.

“Although satisfaction with complaint handling and overall satisfaction has improved, we need to address wider service chain issues if we are to improve the nation’s performance and productivity.”

She continued: “More customers than ever before are willing to pay a premium for quality service.

“This suggests there is an opportunity to invest in delivering the real value that customers expect and deserve.

“Those that have made our top 10 make it easy to contact the right person, and build trust that they truly care about their customers.

“Against the backdrop of a challenging economy, a strong service offering is an increasingly important battleground for brands to differentiate themselves and drive stronger financial performance.”

The top 10 rated organisations in January 2022, according to the index, are:

1. Pets at Home

2. first direct

3. Saga insurance

4. UK Power Networks

5. Timpson

6. Skoda UK

7. John Lewis

8. Jet2holidays.com

=9. Nissan

=9. Greggs

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier