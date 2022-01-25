Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artificial Intelligence start-up InstaDeep raises £74m for expansion

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.00pm
InstaDeep has raised £74 million in funding for expansion (Danny Lawson / PA)
A London-based artificial intelligence start-up has raised 100 million dollars (£74 million) to expand its operations including creating an early warning system for spotting new diseases.

InstaDeep announced the funding in a second, Series B, round led by AI investment specialists Alpha Intelligence Capital, CBID and Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine partner BioNTech.

The firm will hire new researchers and technicians and expand its presence in the US.

Bosses revealed earlier this month they had teamed up with BioNTech to successfully develop an AI-powered system to detect new, high-risk Covid variants, including spotting the Omicron strain of the virus.

InstaDeep aim to use the funds to launch disruptive AI products across several industries – including biotech, logistics, transportation and electronics manufacturing.

Co-founder and chief executive, Karim Beguir, said: “This funding round is a tremendous vote of confidence from our partners BioNTech, Google and Deutsche Bahn after working closely with us on innovative, high-impact AI initiatives… we see wide-ranging opportunities to deploy our AI products to tackle complex real-world problems.”

Founded in Tunisia in 2014, the company also works on locust detection to help track swarms, which can devastate crops.

The deal with BioNTech is a multi-year strategic collaboration Early Warning System (EWS) which has identified more than 90% of World Health Organisation designated Covid variants on average two months ahead of time, InstaDeep said.

Bosses have also collaborated with Google on AI initiatives and published joint research with DeepMind and Google AI.

A project with Deutsche Bahn on railway scheduling is also underway.

Arnaud Barthelemy, partner and chief operating office at Alpha Intelligence Capital, said: “InstaDeep is a deep technology company that disrupts traditional approaches in crucial areas as they do with BioNTech for drug discovery or with Deutsche Bahn for railway scheduling.

“We are thrilled to join this exciting adventure and eager to help support InstaDeep’s growth through our unique AI expertise.”

