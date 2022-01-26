Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nine in 10 eligible card transactions in 2021 were contactless – Barclaycard

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 12.04am
Nine in 10 eligible payments in 2021 were contactless, according to Barclaycard (Jane Barlow/PA)
Around nine in 10 eligible card transactions in 2021 were contactless, according to data from Barclaycard.

Some 91.1% payments where “tap and go” would have been an option were in fact contactless.

This was up from 88.6% of eligible transactions in 2020.

An increase in the contactless transaction limit from £45 to £100 in October 2021 helped to boost the figures.

Jose Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard said: “Our data shows that many shoppers have welcomed the £100 increase to the contactless limit and are now choosing to pay this way for goods and services in store.”

Individually, the average contactless user made 180 contactless payments in 2021, worth a total of £2,293.

This was an increase from 2020, when users made on average 141 payments worth £1,640 according to Barclaycard, which sees nearly half of the nation’s credit and debit card transactions.

Significant increases in contactless use were recorded across several sectors, including the entertainment sector which includes cinemas and bowling alleys; bars, pubs and clubs; clothing retailers; and takeaways and fast food outlets.

Contactless payments are on average seven seconds quicker per transaction than using chip and pin and 15 seconds faster than using cash, Barclaycard said.

Rob Cameron, chief executive of Barclaycard Payments, said: “Speed at the checkout will often avoid shoppers going elsewhere.”

Thursday December 23 was also pinpointed as the busiest day for contactless transactions, as Christmas shoppers rushed to make last-minute purchases.

