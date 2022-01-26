Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Bentley to make first pure electric car in Crewe

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 8.11am Updated: January 26 2022, 8.27am
Luxury carmaker Bentley has announced its first pure electric vehicle will be built at its Crewe factory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luxury carmaker Bentley has announced its first pure electric vehicle will be built at its Crewe factory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Luxury carmaker Bentley has announced its first pure electric vehicle will be built at its Crewe factory.

The battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) is scheduled to roll off the production line in three years.

The Volkswagen-owned company said it is investing £2.5 billion in “sustainability” over the next 10 years.

This will involve the “complete transformation” of its Crewe plant to build electric cars.

The firm’s Beyond100 strategy to make exclusively electric vehicles and become carbon neutral by 2030 was unveiled in 2020.

The company, which dates back to 1919, has not revealed any details over its first BEV model.

Chief executive Adrian Hallmark described securing production of the vehicle in Crewe as “a milestone moment for Bentley and the UK”.

It will enable a “long-term sustainable future” in the Cheshire town, he said.

Mr Hallmark went on: “Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley’s illustrious history, and in the luxury segment.

“It’s an ambitious and credible road map to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100% BEV in just eight years.

“Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations.”

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show plug-in vehicles accounted for more than one in six new cars registered in the UK last year.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be banned from 2030.

