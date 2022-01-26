Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Home Secretary ponders extradition decision after tycoon loses High Court fight

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 6.38pm
Mike Lynch has lost the latest round of a legal fight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to decide before the end of the week whether a British technology tycoon should be extradited to the United States after being accused of fraud.

Ms Patel has been given a two-day decision deadline by a High Court judge after Mike Lynch lost the latest round of a legal fight.

A Home Office spokeswoman says Ms Patel is giving “full consideration” to issues raised in Mr Lynch’s case.

Mr Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge against a deadline set by a judge who oversaw extradition proceedings.

But Mr Justice Swift, who considered his challenge at a recent High Court hearing in London, ruled against him on Wednesday.

Priti Patel allegations
Priti Patel is set to make a decision before the end of this week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made against his extradition and ruled that Ms Patel could decide whether to extradite.

Ms Patel subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if she could have until March 2022 to make that decision.

Judge Snow refused her application and said she should make a decision before Christmas.

Mr Lynch challenged that ruling by Judge Snow and wanted Mr Justice Swift to overturn it.

Mr Justice Swift refused.

He said, in the light of his decision, Ms Patel had two working days in which to decide whether to extradite.

Lawyers said the deadline was now midnight on Friday.

A Home Office spokeswoman said, after Mr Justice Swift’s ruling: “The Home Secretary continues to give full consideration to the issues raised in this case.”

Mr Justice Swift had said, in a written ruling, that Judge Snow’s decision had “come nowhere near” usurping any of Ms Patel’s functions.

“It was for the judge to decide whether there was sufficient reason to grant the extension requested,” said Mr Justice Swift in his written ruling on Wednesday.

“The judge was entitled to expect a clear explanation of the reasons why the extension was needed.”

He added: “No such explanation is immediately apparent from the reasons relied on by the Secretary of State.”

Mr Justice Swift said the decision deadline set by Judge Snow had been extended to cater for Mr Lynch’s High Court challenge.

US authorities have accused Mr Lynch of being involved in a multibillion-dollar fraud in America over the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard in 2011 for 11 billion dollars (£8.5 billion), which resulted in “colossal financial losses” for the US firm.

They claim that he deliberately overstated the value of his business, which specialised in software to sort through large data sets.

Mr Lynch denies all charges against him.

Lawyers representing the US government argued that Mr Lynch’s challenge to Judge Snow’s ruling should be dismissed.

Ms Patel wanted to consider another judge’s ruling, in a separate High Court case involving Mr Lynch, before making an extradition decision.

Lawyers had told Mr Justice Swift that that ruling – by Mr Justice Hildyard – was imminent.

Mr Justice Hildyard began overseeing a High Court trial in London more than two years ago.

Hewlett-Packard sued Mr Lynch, and Autonomy’s former chief financial officer, Sushovan Hussain, for around five billion dollars (£3.8 billion) over its purchase of Autonomy in 2011.

The technology giant claimed Mr Lynch “committed a deliberate fraud over a sustained period of time” to artificially inflate Autonomy’s value, which it says forced it to announce an 8.8 billion dollar (£6.7 billion) write-down of the firm’s worth just over a year after its acquisition.

Mr Lynch argued that Hewlett-Packard was trying to make him “a scapegoat for their failures”.

