Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Current account switching accelerated in final quarter of last year, data shows

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.02am
Cass said the top reasons for customers switching included for better online banking facilities and a sophisticated mobile banking app (PA)
Cass said the top reasons for customers switching included for better online banking facilities and a sophisticated mobile banking app (PA)

Nearly a quarter of a million current account switches took place during the last three months of 2021, as the number of customers ditching their bank to move elsewhere accelerated.

Some 248,902 accounts were switched between October and December.

This was 36,302 more than in the previous quarter and 59,629 more than in the same period a year earlier.

Within the latest total, 94,822 switches took place in October, marking the busiest month since the UK coronavirus lockdowns started in March 2020.

The figures were released by the Current Account Switch Service (Cass), which said 7.8 million moves have been processed since the service launched in 2013.

The scheme automatically moves payments over from someone’s old account to their new one to help the process go smoothly, and a guarantee promises that customers will not be left out of pocket if something goes wrong with the switch.

David Piper, head of service lines at Pay.UK, owner and operator of Cass, said: “Performance and usage of the Current Account Switch Service remained strong in the final months of 2021, with thousands continuing to benefit even in the face of the growing challenges presented by the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“We also saw digital-first participants continuing to attract new customers as many seek current account providers with high-quality online tools, such as mobile apps.”

HSBC branch
Cass said HSBC made a net lost of 19,760 switchers in the third quarter of 2021 (PA)

In a sign of competition ramping up, some banks have launched new “cash to switch” offers this week, including a £150 offer from NatWest and £140 from Santander.

The Cass report also found that Nationwide Building Society made the highest net gains from customers using the switching service in the third quarter of 2021.

Nationwide was followed by digital challengers Starling Bank and Monzo, with Santander and Virgin Money placed next.

Cass said the service aided customers from Tesco Bank and M&S Bank, who used it to switch away as those providers started withdrawing from the current account market.

The figures show HSBC made a net lost of 19,760 switchers in the third quarter of 2021 – a total which includes M&S Bank brand switches.

Several other banking giants, including Halifax, Barclays and NatWest, also made net switching losses. TSB made a net loss of 8,175.

Cass’s consumer research found the top reasons for customers switching generally included for better online banking facilities, a sophisticated mobile banking app and improved customer service.

The location of branches and preferable account fees were also viewed as important.

Of those who completed a switch in the fourth quarter of last year using Cass, 69% said they prefer their new account and just 3% said it is worse.

Here are the net gains or losses made by banks and building societies in the third quarter of 2022 from people using the Cass scheme. The figures include people, small businesses and small charities switching. They do not include customers switching outside the scheme.

– AIB Group UK (includes the First Trust Bank and Allied Irish Bank (GB) brand switches), minus 769

– Bank Of Ireland, minus 471

– Bank of Scotland, 1,618

– Barclays, minus 4,722

– Co-operative Bank (includes Smile brand switches), minus 2,717

– Danske, 199

– Halifax, minus 4,548

– HSBC (includes First Direct and M&S Bank brand switches), minus 19,760

– Lloyds Bank, 2,835

– Monzo, 6,498

– Nationwide, 33,828

– NatWest, minus 5,341

– RBS (includes Adam & Company, Coutts and Isle of Man brand switches), minus 2,174

– Santander, 4,372

– Starling Bank, 15,371

– Tesco Bank, minus 19,657

– Triodos Bank, 792

– TSB, minus 8,175

– Ulster Bank, minus 30

– Virgin Money, 3,377.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier