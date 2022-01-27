Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Half of Britons expect utilities bills to go up ‘a lot’ in next six months

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.04am
A person holding an energy bill (PA)
A person holding an energy bill (PA)

Three quarters of Britons expect their utilities bills will increase this year – and more than a third say they are putting cost-cutting before environmental concerns, according to a survey.

Some 75% expect to see the cost of the energy they use increase, including 49% who expect the bills to increase “a lot”, research by Ipsos Mori found.

Seven in 10 (70%) believe the cost of their food shopping will go up, while just under two thirds (64%) expect to see an increase in the cost of their other household shopping.

Source: Ipsos MORI

Around half believe their motoring fuel costs will go up (52%), while 46% expect to see a rise in the costs of going out and socialising.

However, Britons are divided on cutting household costs or making environmentally friendly choices.

Some 38% say it is more important for their household to cut costs than make choices that are better for the environment, but 43% believe both are equally important.

Just 13% say it is more important to make environmentally-friendly choices, even if it costs more. Young people are more likely to agree with this, as are higher earners, the survey suggests.

Some 16% of those earning more than £55,000 each year say there should be a focus on environmentally-friendly changes compared to 9% of those earning up to £19,000.

Ipsos Mori research director Gideon Skinner said: “It’s clear the public, and particularly older people, are concerned about rises in the cost of living over the next few months, especially utility bills and food and household shopping.

“Meanwhile Britons are split on the right balance to be struck between saving money and protecting the environment. Many think we should strive to do both, but substantial minority do put cost of living savings first at the moment.”

Ipsos MORI surveyed 2,009 British adults online on January 14.

[[title]]

[[text]]

