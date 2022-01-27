Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AO World launches review into underperforming German business

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 11.14am
AO said it would review its business in Germany. (AO / PA)
UK electrical goods retailer AO World is launching a review in to its German business after bosses revealed the division took a heavy hit in sales.

The company suffered a 24% fall in sales in the country in the three months to the end of 2021.

Business in the UK also took a hit, with a drop in sales of 12% when compared with a year earlier, although on a two-year basis sales were up 47%.

AO said: “Our German business is being significantly impacted by a number of recent material changes to the local trading environment: competition in the online market has intensified whilst online penetration has returned to pre-pandemic levels; digital marketing costs have substantially increased against pre-pandemic levels; and supply remains constrained.

“We expect these trends will continue for the foreseeable future in the German market.”

Options are expected to include a sale of the business.

The latest plans come just two months after bosses said they had seen product shortages, price hikes, and customers reigning in spending in the run up to Christmas.

Prices have gone up by 10% to 12%, with bosses warning of further rises due to inflation and supply chain costs increasing.

