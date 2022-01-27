Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dr Martens shares slump as wholesale sales drop after supply disruption

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.38pm
General view of a Dr Martens sign on the front of their shop in London The retailer saw shares slide after it posted a slowdown in sales over the latest quarter (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Dr Martens has revealed a slowdown in sales for the past quarter after a drop in its wholesale business, which caused its shares to plunge.

The company saw its shares drop to its lowest since the company floated on the London Stock Exchange a year ago after it updated investors on Thursday morning.

The boot-maker reported that sales increased by 11% to £307 million for the quarter to December 31 against the same period last year, although this represented a slowdown from 16% growth across the previous half-year.

Dr Martens said it was impacted by factory closures in Vietnam and global shipping delays.

Chief executive officer Kenny Wilson said there has been “improvement in factories, shipping and ports” but admitted that disruption over the quarter impacted its wholesale revenues.

The company said reduced numbers of manufactured boots meant the firm prioritised its own website and stores, where profitability is better, over its wholesale operations.

It said it has recently boosted its wholesale supply following the easing of regional pandemic restrictions.

A member of staff at the Dr Martens shop in Edinburgh’s Princes Street (Jane Barlow/PA)
Wholesale revenues over the three-month period fell by 14% year on year, while its own online operation reported a 16% rise and stores saw 72% increase.

The retailer said it was boosted by store openings, as it opened 11 new locations to end the period with 158 stores.

It plans to continue this expansion programme with a target of 15 to 20 new store openings for the year.

Mr Wilson also told the PA news agency that the company will increase its prices by 6% during the summer after being impacted by significant cost inflation.

“We’ve highlighted this previously, but we have seen inflation pressures continue to rise across the board,” he said.

“Shipping and raw materials have increased and we want to pay our people more so these are all big costs we’ve incurred.

“We have increased our prices for about two years but will have a rise of about 6% in June or July, so that will be lower than inflation over that period.”

Shares were 11.1% lower at 287.4p after early trading.

