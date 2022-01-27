Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
CMA deepens probe into Morrisons takeover

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.00pm
Asda was forced to sell off 27 petrol stations after its takeover y the owners of a forecourt empire (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The competition watchdog has deepened its probe into the takeover of Morrisons by a US private equity giant.

The Competition and Markets Authority on Thursday launched a so-called phase one inquiry into the £7 billion deal, which was completed in October.

The CMA said that it is considering whether the deal “has resulted, or may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom”.

Within days of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Holdings (CD&R) taking Morrisons off the public stock exchange last year the CMA slapped the companies with an order to not combine their businesses.

The order buys officials time while they look into whether the deal might break competition rules.

Officials are understood to be probing whether competition would drop by combining Morrisons’ forecourts with those of Motor Fuel Limited, which was already owned by CD&R.

Morrisons trollies (Mike Egerton/PA)
Motor Fuel has around 900 filling stations across the UK, it was bought by CD&R in 2015.

Meanwhile Morrisons owned around 335 sites.

Together these companies would therefore control over 1,200 of the approximately 8,000 forecourts in the UK.

Ultimately the CMA could decide to block the merger, but it is much more likely to require some small concessions from the companies.

When Asda was taken over by filling station owners the Issa brothers, it was told to sell 27 petrol stations in places where its expanded footprint might give it too much power to dictate prices locally.

