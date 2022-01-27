Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Gambling Commission hits online casino firm Genesis with £3.8m fine

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.23pm
An online internet gambling site.

The gambling regulator has handed online casino firm Genesis Global a £3.8 million fine due to money laundering and social responsibility failures.

The Gambling Commission suspended the company’s licence for three months last year but lifted it after improvements by the firm.

However, it concluded on Thursday that the business – which runs 14 websites including genesiscasino.com, casinoplanet.com and casinocruise.com  – will face a £3.8 million penalty.

It also warned Genesis it must undergo further extensive auditing to keep its gambling licence.

Helen Venn, executive director of the commission, said: “All gambling businesses should pay very close attention to this case.

“The commission will use all tools at its disposal to ensure consumer safety and that extends to stopping a business from actually operating.

“Failing to follow rules aimed at keeping gambling safe and crime-free will never be a viable business option for gambling businesses in Britain.”

The Gambling Commission said Genesis’s social responsibility failures included the business not producing any meaningful response to a customer who spent £245,000 in three months despite the business finding out after three days that it was an NHS nurse earning £30,000 a year.

The regulator also highlighted that Genesis did not produce a responsible reaction to a customer who lost £197,000 over six months.

On the day the customer closed her account, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family, she was allowed to open another account with the business and deposit £200, the commission said.

Genesis was also found to have committed a number of money-laundering failures, including allowing a customer to deposit more than £1.3 million and lose £600,000 before carrying out sufficient checks on source of funds.

