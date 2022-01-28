Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giant gold coin produced by the Royal Mint to celebrate the Year of the Tiger

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 12.02am
The Royal Mint has produced a giant gold coin to celebrate the Year of the Tiger (Royal Mint/PA)
A giant 8kg (17.6lb) gold coin celebrating the Year of the Tiger has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The 185mm (7.3in) coin, featuring a design to celebrate Chinese New Year, is the largest ever produced as part of the Shengxiao Collection.

The Mint said the coin blends elements of traditional British design and craftsmanship with ancient Chinese culture.

It depicts the tiger face on, and its Chinese character positioned nearby.

When inspecting the design closely, an additional Chinese character can be seen on the tiger’s forehead. It represents the Chinese character for “king”, which is said to originate from the pattern on the tiger’s head.

A close up of the Tiger coin
The Year of the Tiger coin took hundreds of hours to create (Royal Mint/PA)

The weight of the coin was selected due to the number eight being considered lucky and associated with wealth and prosperity.

It was created using traditional minting skills and innovative technology.

Engraving machines were used to carefully cut the design on to the 8kg coin over a period of 200 hours.

It was then hand-worked, carefully removing any marks made by the cutting process, before undergoing 100 hours of hand-polishing.

Finally, the coin was laser-frosted for 50 hours using picosecond laser technology, to selectively texture the surface to showcase the detail of the design.

Those born in the Year of the Tiger are thought to possess many of the animal’s traits and are said to be confident and courageous, making natural leaders.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint began the Shengxiao Collection in 2014, combining centuries of British craftsmanship and artistic skills with Chinese tradition – creating the first official UK Lunar coins.”

In addition to the 8kg gold proof coin, Year of the Tiger collectable coins are also available in a range of precious metals and base metal finishes with prices starting from £13.

The 8kg coin is available to be purchased by a collector, with the price available upon application to the Royal Mint.

A coin of such calibre and craftsmanship would be priced in the region of six figures, the Mint added.

