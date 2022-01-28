Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Harbour to undergo expansion after £30m cash injection

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 9.30am
A sum of £30 million has been allocated to develop Aberdeen Harbour (Scottish National Investment Bank/PA)
Scotland’s national bank has allocated £30 million to develop one of the country’s major ports.

The funding, from the state-owned Scottish National Investment Bank, will go towards expanding Aberdeen Harbour in what has been described as the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.

The development, called South Harbour, will be located next to Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone, a Scottish Government-funded initiative to accelerate the energy sector’s transition to net-zero emissions, and is set to strengthen the city’s position as a “key port hub” for the UK’s large-scale energy transition efforts.

The new harbour has been designed to accommodate larger, wider, and deeper vessels, while providing land-side facilities for the expansion of Scotland’s offshore wind industry.

Eilidh Mactaggart, chief executive of the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “The South Harbour project is a critical platform for the transition in Scotland, delivering a high-specification facility which will shape industry in Aberdeen for decades to come and provide valuable space, as well as water access, for both offshore wind supply chain providers and offshore wind developers.”

Ms Mactaggart said the development will provide supply chain benefits for the recently announced ScotWind – a programme managed by Crown Estate Scotland which leases areas of the seabed around Scotland for wind farm developments.

Earlier this month, ScotWind awarded contracts to 17 projects worth almost £700 million for new offshore wind farms along the country’s coastline.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said the new expansion project will be “a critical asset” in the future of Scotland’s industries.

“The port will provide customers and port users with scalable and flexible infrastructure, making it ideal for space-intense industries such as offshore wind, decommissioning, cargo and cruise,” he said.

“We are months away from opening our South Harbour expansion and look forward to beginning operational trials in the port at the end of the summer.”

The expansion project has also been funded by the European Investment Bank, Scottish Enterprise, and the Aberdeen City Deal.

