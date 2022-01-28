Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thousands could be in line for motor insurance refund from Tesco Bank

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 11.05am
Thousands of people could be in line for a refund (Ben Birchall/PA)
Thousands of people could be in line for a refund (Ben Birchall/PA)

Thousands of Tesco Bank customers will be entitled to a refund after the lender told them their no claims bonus protection would be around £1.2 million cheaper collectively than it actually was.

In writing to 124,451 customers between April 2020 and September last year, Tesco Bank misled them into thinking their policies would be £10 cheaper than reality.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the bank will now explain the situation to customers, who can choose to keep the policy or get a refund.

“This error meant that motorists were unable to make a fully informed decision as to whether they wanted no claims bonus protection,” the CMA said.

“Had they been told the right price, they may have decided to cancel their no claims bonus protection or switch to another, cheaper provider.

“Thanks to our action, Tesco customers will now have the chance to decide whether they want to keep their current protection or get their money back.”

It said that Tesco Bank had failed to “clearly, prominently and accurately” displace the additional cost of a no claims bonus protection.

This meant that customers did not understand the value in removing the protection from their deal.

Tesco Bank reported the problems to the CMA itself.

The bank said: “We apologise for this error, which we have now fixed.

“All existing customers who were impacted have been contacted with the option of a refund and the removal of their no claims bonus protection.

“However, the overwhelming majority of customers are choosing to retain their protection. In all cases there was no impact on the cover provided to our customers.”

Around 0.5% of customers who have been contacted have chosen to get a refund.

Seven years ago the CMA concluded an investigation into private motor insurance.

At the time it found that the price of no claims bonus protections was often unclear to customers.

As a result it created a legal order which forced providers to clearly state the cost of the protection.

The CMA added: “Given the action being taken by Tesco Bank, the CMA does not consider it appropriate to take formal enforcement action in relation to this breach at present.

“The CMA will monitor the resolution of this breach and Tesco Bank’s future compliance closely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier