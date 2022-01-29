Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Stream of customers moving to energy supplier Octopus slows as gas price spikes

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 12.02am
Octopus Energy is the one of the country’s biggest new energy suppliers (Leon Neal/PA)
Octopus Energy is the one of the country’s biggest new energy suppliers (Leon Neal/PA)

The number of customers choosing to switch to Octopus Energy has slowed in the last nine months as a surging gas price took away some of the company’s competitive edge.

The business used cheaper prices to attract about 15% of all households who changed energy suppliers in the 12 months to last April, around 700,000 in total.

Since then, the number of customers switching to the supplier has dropped as it and others struggled to compete by offering lower prices.

Only around 400,000 customers have switched to Octopus in the last nine months, it revealed on Saturday.

It is an unsurprising slowdown as the number of energy customers switching suppliers has collapsed in the last six months due to soaring gas prices.

The rise in gas prices has meant it is meaningless for customers to switch, as the cheapest deal on the market is the standard variable tariff, which is limited by the energy price cap.

However, the business has been able to find new customers elsewhere. Last year nearly 600,000 customers needed a new home after their supplier, Avro Energy, went bust.

Octopus said it is unlikely to join more than two dozen of its peers that have failed since September.

It has been helped by its hedging policy which buys enough energy in advance to supply its customers for parts of the coming year. This partly insures it against rising energy prices.

Revenue at Octopus Energy Group, the supplier’s owner, rose 62% to £2 billion.

Chief executive Greg Jackson said: “Our UK energy business charged loyal and new customers well below the price cap whilst delivering close to breakeven operations and undented service throughout the pandemic.

“Our technology is now delivering strong financial returns, attracting huge investment which allows us to maintain the pace of growth across the energy value chain, globally.

“2022 will be tough in energy but we will fight for customer interests and work with government and industry to find solutions which may mitigate the issues for customers whilst doubling down on the investments in technology, growth and renewables which will help avoid such crises in future.”

On Saturday the business also announced the acquisition of French green energy company Plum energie, which has around 100,000 customers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier