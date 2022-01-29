Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ski resort prices fall for UK visitors

By Press Association
January 29 2022, 12.03am
(PA)
(PA)

Prices have fallen in many European ski resorts popular with UK tourists, according to new research.

The overall cost of ski school, equipment hire, lift passes, meals and drinks are lower than last year in two-thirds of the resorts analysed by Post Office Travel Money.

Bansko, Bulgaria was found to have the lowest prices out of the 28 resorts surveyed – which are rated most suitable for skiers with children.

Prices are down by 12% on a year ago, with hire of skis and boots for six days typically costing a family of four £228.

Bardonecchia in the Italian Alps emerged as the cheapest Eurozone ski resort for families due to a year-on-year price cut of more than 20%.

Prices are highest in resorts in Switzerland, France and Austria.

Even one of the most expensive destinations, Switzerland’s Saas Fee, has seen a 3% drop in prices since last year.

A six-day hire of skis and boots in the resort costs an average of £581 for a family of four.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “This year’s comparison of prices in all the leading European ski destinations shows that the cost of lift passes, equipment hire, tuition and living costs continues to vary by hundreds of pounds.

“This makes it vitally important for skiers looking for a bargain break to do their homework before booking a ski holiday.

“Bulgaria and Italy are again looking great value but both Andorra and Finland are good alternatives to more expensive resorts in France, Austria and Switzerland.”

The report was produced in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, which has seen demand return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels following the easing of travel restrictions, particularly in France.

The firm’s managing director Chris Logan said: “Skiers and snowboarders have embraced the opportunity to take to the snow once again and families can look forward to taking their half-term or Easter ski holiday with confidence.

“The results of this report show improved value for skiers across Europe, with Bulgaria once again offering the lowest prices.

“There are still good late deals available so now’s the time to book.”

