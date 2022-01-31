Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hundreds of jobs to go as Tesco axes counters and Jack’s discount shops

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 5.32pm Updated: January 31 2022, 5.58pm
Tesco has said it will shut meat, fish and deli counters across 317 of its stores and close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm.

The company said it will shut counters at the shops with the “lowest demand” amid changes in customer habits.

It is understood the move will impact hundreds of workers, although the retailer did not disclose the total number of affected staff.

It added that it will shut seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, impacting 130 jobs across the sites and its head office.

The six remaining outlets will become Tesco stores.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “Our Jack’s brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

“We want to thank our Jack’s colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

“Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us.”

The Jack’s brand was launched by former chief executive Dave Lewis in 2018 to take on the surging growth of German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

Tesco said it “learned a tremendous amount” from the business, which was named after founder Jack Cohen, to help it understand the discount operating model, which includes much fewer lines than its traditional shops.

However, it said now “the time is right to focus on continuing to deliver great value in our core business”.

It added that its experience with Jack’s has helped its core Tesco business to be more competitive, with the supermarket chain boasting strong sales and gaining share from rivals since the pandemic hit in early 2020.

In 2019, Tesco also undertook a major restructuring process which impacted around 9,000 workers and included the closure of counters in 90 stores.

The company said it will now have only 279 stores with meat, fish and deli counters after a “decrease” in the number of customers using these on a regular basis across its shop portfolio.

It said it will “repurpose” the counters across the 317 stores impacted by its latest counter closure plans. Colleagues affected by this move will be offered alternative roles, it added.

