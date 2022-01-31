Where are the Jack’s discount stores which will be shut amid Tesco cuts?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tesco changes announced on Monday include shutting seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, while the remainder will become supermarkets.

Some 130 jobs will be impacted by the move, and the company has released a list of locations affected by the changes.

The seven Jack’s stores which will be closing are based in:

– Hull

– St Helens

– Walton

– Castle Bromwich

– Middlewich

– Barnsley

– Liverpool North

The locations where Jack’s outlets will become large Tesco stores:

– Chatteris

– Immingham

– Edgehill

– Rubery

– Sheffield

– Wakefield