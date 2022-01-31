Where are the Jack’s discount stores which will be shut amid Tesco cuts? By Press Association January 31 2022, 7.54pm A Tesco sign (Nick Ansell/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tesco changes announced on Monday include shutting seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, while the remainder will become supermarkets. Some 130 jobs will be impacted by the move, and the company has released a list of locations affected by the changes. The seven Jack’s stores which will be closing are based in: – Hull – St Helens – Walton – Castle Bromwich – Middlewich – Barnsley – Liverpool North The locations where Jack’s outlets will become large Tesco stores: – Chatteris – Immingham – Edgehill – Rubery – Sheffield – Wakefield Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier 1,400 more Tesco jobs at risk Hundreds of jobs to go as Tesco axes counters and Jack’s discount shops