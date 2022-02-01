Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Joules sales up but profits dented by Covid costs and supply chain issues

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 8.01am
Joules sales are up but profits will take a hit (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules sales are up but profits will take a hit (Mike Egerton/PA)

High street fashion retailer Joules has said sales are up but extra costs mean profits will be well below those predicted after it suffered a series of Covid-related setbacks.

Profits had been due to hit between £10 million and £12 million, but bosses said they will now come in at around £5 million.

The company said it was affected by fewer shoppers heading to stores as customers stayed away due to the rise in the Omicron variant – down 36% on the same period before the pandemic.

There were also delays to new stock arrivals due to global supply chain challenges, leaving fewer full-price products available and hitting profit margins.

Sales to third parties in wholesale agreements took a subsequent knock due to the delays, and customer orders were cancelled.

A Joules sale sign
Joules has been forced to hold more sales due to new stock not arriving (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile, profits were also hit by rising costs in freight, duties and distribution.

The company’s distribution centre costs more than doubled, and were £1.2 million above expectations, while wage costs were also higher – although they have since reduced.

Bosses said that, as a result, prices of items in its spring-summer collection will be higher for customers.

They will also rein in costs for marketing, at head office and on upgrades to stores.

Older stock will be sold off cheaply through third parties via outlet stores, while Joules’ wholesale operation will be simplified.

Overall, sales in the nine weeks to January 30 were up 31% against the previous year and 19% on a two-year basis.

The company confirmed that revenues in the six months to November 28 were £127.9 million, up from £95.4 million a year earlier, with underlying pre-tax profits of £2.6 million.

But for the full year pre-tax profits are set to be down and will be no less than £5 million, compared with £6.1 million a year earlier, Joules added.

