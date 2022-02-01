Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
1,400 more Tesco jobs at risk

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 10.07am Updated: February 1 2022, 1.31pm
Supermarket giant Tesco has said more than 1,400 staff are at risk of redundancy over changes to overnight working (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a number of supermarkets and petrol station stores which will put more than 1,400 workers at risk of redundancy.

It comes after the retailer confirmed on Monday that it plans to close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm, with seven stores shutting for good and the remaining six becoming Tesco shops.

It said the combined changes will put around 1,600 workers at risk.

On Tuesday, the supermarket giant said the vast majority of these redundancies would be a result of changing overnight staffing structures at many shops.

The retailer will remove overnight stocking in 36 large stores, 49 convenience stores and also convert 36 petrol stations to be pay-at-pump only during overnight hours.

Tesco said it has made the changes after moving overnight shelf-stacking to the daytime in some stores.

On Monday, Tesco also revealed it is closing meat, fish and deli counters in 317 stores.

It is understood that this move will also affect hundreds of shop workers.

Tesco stressed that these employees will all be offered alternative jobs and did not include them in the 1,600 figure.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

“We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers.

Tesco UK and Ireland chief, Jason Tarry
Tesco’s UK and Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said the company would support affected staff through the changes (Tesco/PA)

“The changes we are announcing today will help us do this.

“Our priority now is to support our impacted colleagues through these changes and, wherever possible, find them alternative roles within our business.”

Tesco said it is aiming to redeploy all affected staff, and highlighted 3,000 vacancies across its operations.

The restructuring moves come despite the company telling shareholders last month that it expects to post record profits of more than £2.6 billion for the current financial year.

Tesco is among the grocery retailers that flourished during the pandemic as customers spent more time at home.

Daniel Adams, Usdaw national officer, said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake a number of restructures across the business that could put around 1,600 jobs at risk.

“Clearly this will be incredibly unsettling for those who may be affected.

“We should not forget the role that key workers have played throughout the coronavirus pandemic and to receive this news is devastating.

“Usdaw will do all we can to support members throughout the process and we will fully engage in consultation with the business with a view to protecting jobs and, where this is not possible, securing the best possible deal for those affected.”

