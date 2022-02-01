Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rail firm uses more than 168,000 litres of cleaning solution in just 10 months

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 11.47am
A train company used more than 168,000 litres of cleaning solution in the past 10 months to keep passengers safe during the coronavirus pandemic (Stuart Bailey/TransPennine Express/PA)
A train company used more than 168,000 litres of cleaning solution in the past 10 months to keep passengers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

TransPennine Express (TPE), which runs services across northern England and into Scotland, said its sanitation teams also got through more than 2,233km (1,388 miles) of cleaning tissue over the same period.

The firm introduced the enhanced cleaning regime at the beginning of the virus crisis in spring 2020.

A member of the TPE cleaning team
The cleaners focus on the areas passengers are most likely to touch (Stuart Bailey/TransPennine Express/PA)

TPE customer experience director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Our cleaning teams have been vital in delivering an enhanced cleaning regime on our trains and at stations, giving our customers the best possible travel environment, and we can’t thank them enough for their fantastic work.

“From the sanitation teams to the conductors on board our services, everyone within TPE has played their part in helping keep key workers and our customers safe during the past two years and will continue to do so during 2022.”

Also in the past 10 months, TPE passengers and staff on trains and at stations have used more than 775 litres of hand soap and filled 176,800 recyclable waste bags.

Peter Ferens, a member of TPE’s cleaning team, said: “We are continuing to deliver additional cleaning on board trains and at our stations, particularly focusing on those areas that people are more likely to touch, such as handrails, door buttons, tables, arm rests, toilets and ticket vending machines.

“I am extremely proud of the team for the time and energy that has gone into delivering our enhanced cleaning regime and I was to reassure customers that we are continuing to do all we can to keep them safe.”

Train travel has struggled to recover from the virus crisis compared with other modes of transport in Britain.

Latest provisional Department for Transport figures show passenger numbers are at 53% of pre-pandemic levels.

This is compared with 85% for car traffic and 69% for bus use outside London.

