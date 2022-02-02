Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Budget airlines carry fewer passengers in January

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 7.46am
Ryanair carried five times as many passengers in January than the height of lockdown a year earlier, but fewer when compared to December (Niall Carson/PA)
Two of London’s main budget airlines showed that they have far from recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, as the number of passengers they carried dropped in January.

Even when compared to Omicron-hit December, the airlines said that they had lost 2.7 million passengers between them.

Ryanair was the worst hit in January when compared to the month before. The number of passengers that it carried dropped 26% – from 9.5 million to just seven million.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air saw its passenger figures dip 9% to 2.4 million, it revealed on Wednesday.

The data casts new light on the challenging situation faced by airlines. Around the world many planes have been grounded for months at a time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governments put restrictions on international travel early on in a bid to slow the spread of the virus across borders.

But investors are now hoping that the airlines can move beyond Covid. The share price of both companies has recovered and is now trading at around, or above, its pre-pandemic level.

It is a different story at rival IAG, which owns British Airways. Investors are clearly worried about the firm and its shares price is nearly two thirds lower than before the pandemic.

Wednesday’s figures have something to cheer for both budget airlines. Wizz Air showed that it had more than quadrupled the number of passengers it carried compared to January 2021 – but it is still lagging behind its figures from a year before that.

Ryanair showed an even larger jump, increasing its passenger numbers more than fivefold.

It flew 46,000 flights in January, and its planes were 79% full. Wizz Air’s so-called load factor was 79.6%.

