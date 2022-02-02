Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Business

Santander profits soar but fraud remains a problem

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 8.35am
Santander’s profits soared in 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Profits at high street bank Santander soared 266% to £1.86 billion last year as the lender released more money set aside to cover the potential financial fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bosses revealed that £233 million was put back into the bank, after £448 million was put aside in 2020 when the virus first hit.

However, operating costs jumped 5% to £278 million due to costs associated with shutting 111 branches and reducing head office space by 40% as it aims to slim down operations.

The bank also highlighted a notable rise in fraud, with costs linked to repaying customers hit by scams increasing 26%.

Around £379 million was spent on liabilities, including £116 million related to the branch closures, and £249 million spent on liabilities, including fraud.

Santander also revealed that £130 million mistakenly paid out on Christmas Day in a series of duplicate payments to customers at other banks has largely been recovered.

Bosses were keen to highlight they had a strong year in growing their mortgage book.

Chief executive Nathan Bostock said: “We have further cemented our position as the UK’s third largest mortgage lender, helping customers with £7.5 billion of net mortgage lending, and attracted 19,000 new current account customers through our switcher campaign.

“At the same time, we have grown income, realised the savings from our investment programme and continued to simplify our operations.

“Our strategy means we are in good shape thanks to our prudent approach to risk, strong capital and resilient balance sheet, and we are well placed to continue growing as the UK economy recovers.”

Profit margins – or net interest margins – rose 29 percentage points to 1.92% and the cost-to-income ratio, a key banking measure, fell from 63% to 56%.

Globally, the Spanish lender revealed total income of 46 billion euros (£38.4 billion), a 4% rise on 2020.

The bank said it enjoyed strong growth in activity, with loans and deposits up 4% and 6% respectively.

