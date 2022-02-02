Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Playtech’s £2.7bn Australian takeover set to collapse

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 12.16pm
The proposed takeover of online gambling firm Playtech is set to collapse (Joel Ryan/PA)
The proposed £2.7 billion takeover of UK gambling software firm Playtech is set to collapse after the firm failed to secure sufficient backing from shareholders.

Isle of Man-based Playtech revealed on Wednesday that a count of proxy votes showed it will not achieve the 75% approval figure needed to agree to the takeover by Australian slot machine firm Aristocrat.

A general shareholder meeting is also due to take place later on Wednesday.

Aristocrat’s offer is now expected to lapse, forcing the Sydney-based company to “accelerate alternative plans”.

Last week, Playtech threw its backing further behind the deal after reports that a bloc of Asia-based investors was set to vote against the move.

It is understood that the group, which largely bought into the firm above Aristocrat’s original offer price of 680p per share, own around 27% of Playtech shares.

Aristocrat chief executive and managing director Trevor Croker said: “We are disappointed that our recommended offer to acquire Playtech plc is expected to lapse.

“Notwithstanding extensive due diligence on Aristocrat’s part, developments since the announcement of our offer have been highly unusual and largely beyond Aristocrat’s control.

“In particular, the emergence of a certain group of shareholders who built a blocking stake while refusing to engage with either ourselves or Playtech materially impacted the prospects for the success of our offer, which had been recommended by the board of Playtech.”

It is the latest hitch in the Playtech takeover process, with former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan pulling out of the battle for the firm last month.

Playtech chief executive officer Mor Weizer said the business is still in a “strong position” as it also reported positive trading since its last update in November.

“This progress reflects the quality of our technology and products and the hard work and commitment of our talented team,” he added.

“We remain confident in our long-term growth prospects and, in particular, our ability to benefit from the structured agreements (including Caliente) that are already allowing Playtech to access newly-opened gaming markets.”

