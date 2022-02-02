Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alton Towers owner Merlin to take control of Cadbury World

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 1.33pm
Cadbury World in Bourneville, Birmingham (David Jones/PA)
Cadbury World in Bourneville, Birmingham (David Jones/PA)

Alton Towers owner Merlin has agreed a 50-year-deal to take over control at Cadbury World.

Merlin Entertainments, Europe’s biggest theme park firm, has confirmed a deal to buy the operations and brand licences from Mondelez International, the historic chocolate brand’s owner.

It will bring Cadbury World into Merlin’s large roster of UK attractions which also includes Madame Tussauds, Legoland and Sea Life.

Cadbury World was opened at the chocolate maker’s Bourneville factory site in 1990 at the cost of around £6 million.

Halloween Cadbury World creation
Cadbury World chocolatier, Donna Oluban, creates a chocolate pumpkin (Jacob King/PA)

The site is now visited by more than 600,000 people each year, making it one of the West Midlands’ most popular attractions.

In 2010, the site was acquired as part of Kraft’s controversial takeover of Cadbury before the US behemoth was forced to spin-off its European snacking arm as Mondelez.

Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelez International, said: “Cadbury World is a truly unique experience and since it first opened its doors in 1990, has been enjoyed by millions of families from across the UK and overseas.

“We want to build on the strong foundations we’ve laid so that people can continue to enjoy Cadbury World for generations to come.

“As we approach Cadbury’s 200th anniversary, I’m really excited by this partnership.

“By working with Merlin Entertainments, we will be able to bring the history and heritage of the Cadbury brand and the joy of chocolate to more and more people.”

Merlin’s chief development officer Mark Fisher said: “As one of the world leaders in location-based entertainment we are delighted that Cadbury World is joining the already strong global network of Merlin attractions.

“We have long admired Cadbury as the nation’s favourite chocolate brand and have already successfully worked together across a range of experiential activities and retail spaces in our UK theme parks.

“We are now excited to continue the relationship and bring to life the sights, smells and fun experiences that chocolate lovers have come to know and love, but just with the additional helping of some Merlin magic.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

