Hotel chain Hilton announces plans to recruit 1,000 new employees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hotel chain Hilton is aiming to recruit 1,000 new employees this year under its expansion plans.

Jobs on offer include apprentice chefs, housekeepers and beauty therapists as well as managerial roles.

Hilton also announced plans to open a number of new hotels in 2022, including in Bath, Silverstone and London.

Around 4,000 staff were taken on last year despite the impact of the virus crisis, the company said.

Julie Baker, UK & Ireland vice president operations at Hilton said: “Whether you’re looking for better flexibility, career progression or want to embrace something completely new, Hilton truly prides itself on creating an award-winning workplace culture where team members are nurtured and can thrive.

“We are utterly thrilled to see the green shoots of recovery and welcome all prospective candidates to apply online, and find out more about the many varied opportunities available.”