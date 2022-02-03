Less than a third expect to receive an inheritance, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Less than a third expect to receive an inheritance, report finds

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.02am
Less than a third of people expect to receive an inheritance, with people who are already relatively well off being significantly more likely to benefit, according to the Resolution Foundation (Joe Giddens/PA)
Less than a third of people expect to receive an inheritance, with those who are already relatively well off being significantly more likely to benefit, according to research.

While the overall value of inheritances is expected to surge in the coming years, just 32% of people have benefited or expect to benefit from an inheritance or gift in their lifetime, the Resolution Foundation found.

Wealthier and higher-income families are twice as likely as the poorest fifth of the population to be recipients.

Half (50%) of the richest fifth of earners are likely to receive a significant transfer of wealth, compared with a quarter (25%) of the poorest fifth, the Foundation said.

The research is based on a survey of more than 8,700 people across the UK and funded by the Family Building Society.

Transfers of wealth can have a significant impact on recipients’ lives. A third of gifts (33%) are given to help with a property purchase, with 6% of homeowners saying they would have been unable to purchase a property without the extra money, the Foundation said.

Passing wealth down the generations also has an impact on gift givers, with 16% saying they saved more in order to pass wealth down, and 9% having downsized their own home or expecting to do so in the future.

Uncertainty about costs in retirement means older relatives will pass on wealth too late to help many in the younger generations. The typical age at which 20 to 35-year-olds are projected to receive an inheritance is 61, the Foundation said.

Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “With the highest-income families twice as likely to be recipients as the lowest, the benefits are far from evenly distributed.

“With many givers also changing their behaviour in order to facilitate those transfers, the impacts of transferring wealth are far-reaching.

“A greater role for inheritances, and wealth in general, will be a central feature of 21st century Britain, shaping the lives of generations young and old.”

