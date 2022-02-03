Ryanair ranked worst short-haul airline for Covid refunds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryanair ranked worst short-haul airline for Covid refunds

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 12.04am
Ryanair has been ranked the worst short-haul airline for handling refunds during the coronavirus pandemic (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair has been ranked the worst short-haul airline for handling refunds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin-based carrier received a refund satisfaction score of just 47% in a survey by consumer group Which?

More than one in five respondents who booked a Ryanair flight that was either cancelled or they were unable to board due to the virus crisis said it took them more than a month to get a refund.

One customer said: “Ryanair is the most awkward airline to deal with that I have ever come across. It seems to be proud of being difficult.”

British Airways was ranked the second lowest of five airlines for refund satisfaction, with a score of 63%.

Some passengers who telephoned the firm reported spending hours on hold only to be hung up on, while others were continuously passed between different departments.

The vast majority of flights were cancelled following the start of the pandemic in spring 2020 as demand for travel collapsed.

Under consumer law, affected passengers were entitled to cash refunds within 14 days, but many airlines were overwhelmed by requests.

Millions of passengers also struggled to obtain refunds for flights which went ahead, but they could not use because of coronavirus lockdowns.

Jet2.com was ranked the best short-haul carrier for refunds, with 84% of respondents satisfied with how their claim was handled.

One passenger said: “The pandemic has seen Jet2 shine. Its standard of customer care exceeds that of any other low-cost airline.”

In October 2021, Which? surveyed 1,124 members of its online research panel who had experienced a disrupted flight since March 2020.

Of those who had completed the refund request process, 77 had booked to fly with Ryanair and 325 were British Airways customers.

Which? Travel editor Rory Boland said: “Ryanair’s consistently terrible customer service has made it a fixture among the worst performers in our surveys for many years – but the airline plumbed new depths with its handling of Covid refunds.

“BA’s reputation also deservedly took a battering when it took a hard line on refunds for passengers who could not travel because they followed Government health guidance.

“Many passengers will not forget how they were treated by companies during the pandemic.

“Covid could still cause disruption to international travel, so we would advise travellers to book with operators that have flexible booking policies and a record of treating their customers fairly.”

British Airways said in a statement: “We’re proud that we were the first UK airline to offer customers the flexibility to amend their plans at the beginning of the pandemic, by providing vouchers that they can use up to September 2023.

“If we cancel a flight we always contact customers to offer a range of options including a full refund. We’ve issued more than 4.2 million refunds and have dealt with more than 3.3 million voucher requests to date.

“However, we know we can do better and we’re working hard behind the scenes, upgrading our phone systems and recruiting more people to deliver a better and faster customer experience that we know our customers deserve.

“We never take our customers’ loyalty for granted and appreciate their patience as our teams work around the clock to support them.”

Ryanair did not respond to a request for a comment on the research.

