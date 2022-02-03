Playtech contacted over TTB takeover offer after £2.7bn deal collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Playtech contacted over TTB takeover offer after £2.7bn deal collapses

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 11.26am Updated: February 3 2022, 11.52am
A woman uses an internet gambling website to play online roulette (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A woman uses an internet gambling website to play online roulette (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Playtech has been approached by a firm linked to its second largest shareholder about a potential takeover offer, a day after the collapse of its £2.7 billion buyout by an Australian slot machine firm.

Shares in the Isle of Man-based gambling software firm lifted on Thursday morning after it was contacted by TTB Partners regarding the possible offer.

Playtech told shareholders it has agreed a request from TTB to release it from takeover restrictions which bar a company, or affiliated business, from making a fresh takeover offer within six months of walking away from a deal.

TTB had previously advised major shareholder Gopher Investments, which turned its back on a potential takeover deal in November.

Playtech added that any offer from TTB is likely to be in cash but stressed there is “no certainty” the investor will make a firm bid.

It comes less than 24 hours after Australian firm Aristocrat failed in its effort to buy the firm for £2.7 billion.

Playtech’s board had recommended the deal but failed to gain sufficient support from shareholders, receiving only 56% of votes in favour of the deal after a block of Asia-based investors raised concerns about the move.

It therefore failed to meet the 75% threshold needed to agree to deal.

This was the latest hitch in the Playtech takeover process, with former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan pulling out of the battle for the firm last month.

Shares in Playtech leapt by 9.6% to 641p in early trading on Thursday morning.

