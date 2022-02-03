Official Receiver files legal claim against KPMG over Carillion role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Official Receiver files legal claim against KPMG over Carillion role

By Press Association
February 3 2022, 4.45pm
Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018 (Aaron Chown/PA)

KPMG is facing a lawsuit worth up to £1.3 billion after being accused of failing in its duties over its role as auditor to Carillion, the collapsed construction and outsourcing group.

In legal action by the Official Receiver, acting as liquidator on behalf of Carillion’s creditors, it is alleged that KPMG failed in its duties as auditor to spot misstatements in the outsourcing group’s accounts.

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018, leaving creditors and shareholders out of pocket, threatening thousands of jobs and forcing the government to ensure the continuation of services, including the delivery of school meals, maintenance of hospitals and management of prisons.

The lawsuit against KPMG will claim damages of more than £1 billion, representing the sums Carillion paid out in dividends, advisory fees and losses incurred as the group continued to trade.

KPMG offices
KPMG offices (PA)

The claim focuses on the value of major long-term construction contracts, which were not properly accounted for in 2014, 2015 or 2016, resulting in misstatements in excess of £800 million within Carillion’s financial statements, it is claimed.

According to the Official Receiver, these include construction projects valued in the tens or hundreds of millions of pounds, including the Royal Liverpool Hospital, the Southmead Hospital redevelopment, the Aberdeen ring road, significant works at Gatwick and Stansted airports, and other major projects in the UK and overseas.

The claim will allege that KPMG failed to respond to multiple “red flags” which should have alerted it to a clear and obvious risk of misstatement, and that KPMG failed to maintain professional independence in conducting the audits, in breach of its professional and ethical obligations.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “Following extensive investigations looking into the causes of Carillion’s liquidation, the Official Receiver has submitted a claim to the High Court concerning KPMG’s role as auditor for the company’s accounts.

“The Official Receiver has taken this action in the interests of creditors who lost substantially in the liquidation.

“The decision is based on legal advice, which is that KPMG is answerable to Carillion’s creditors for losses that have been caused.”

A KPMG UK spokesperson said: “We believe this claim is without merit and we will robustly defend the case.

“Responsibility for the failure of Carillion lies solely with the company’s board and management, who set the strategy and ran the business.”  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]