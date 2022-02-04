Demand for new cars remains below pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Demand for new cars remains below pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 5.31am
Demand for new cars remains below pre-pandemic levels but sales of electric models continue to buck the trend (Peter Byrne/PA)
Demand for new cars remains below pre-pandemic levels but sales of electric models continue to buck the trend (Peter Byrne/PA)

Demand for new cars remains below pre-pandemic levels but sales of electric models continue to buck the trend.

Provisional figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show UK registrations in January were more than a quarter higher than during the same month last year.

But the sector’s performance 12 months ago was severely affected by showrooms across the country being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with just 90,000 registrations recorded in January 2021.

A Tesla car plugged into a chargepoint
Sales of battery electric vehicles increased by 130% year-on-year (John Walton/PA)

The total for January 2020 – before the pandemic – was 149,000.

Sales continue to be restricted by low consumer confidence and the global shortage of computer chips, which is limiting supply.

One in five new car buyers last month chose a plug-in vehicle.

Battery electric vehicle registrations were up around 130% year-on-year, while demand for plug-in hybrids grew by approximately 45%.

Private registrations of all new car types rose by around 60%.

Confirmed figures will be published by the SMMT at 9am on Friday.

Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, said the “health of the industry for 2022 remain precarious”.

He went on: “A partial recovery from last year’s dire 1.65 million new car registrations to a figure predicted to be nearer 2.0 million this year is welcome, and reflected by this month’s figures.

“But it is a far cry from the peak of nearly 2.7 million in 2016.

“It is clear that numerous issues, led by the semiconductor chip shortage, continue to throttle the industry’s recovery.”

He added that customers are the ones “ultimately paying the price” as new car prices are “rising rapidly” due to a combination of manufacturers increasing profit margins and raw materials becoming more expensive.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier