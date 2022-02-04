Water bills set to rise by £7 a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Water bills set to rise by £7 a year

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 11.15am
Water bills will go up by £7 for an average household, but the rise might vary for different people (Peter Byrne/PA
Water bills will go up by £7 for an average household, but the rise might vary for different people (Peter Byrne/PA

Water bills are set to rise from April, it has been announced, adding to the cost of living crisis due to hit households across the country.

The average water and sewerage bill will go up by 1.7% in the next financial year, far below annual inflation rates, industry body Water UK said.

It will add £7 to the average bill, an increase which pales in comparison to the £693 added to many households’ energy bills from April.

It means the average yearly bill will rise to £419, with support available for thousands more.

At the moment, 1.1 million customers get some form of help to pay their water bills, according to Water UK. This will grow by another 300,000 by the middle of the decade.

“Customers will continue to pay little more than £1 a day for their water and sewerage service, helping to directly fund significant investment in improving infrastructure and enhancing the environment,” Water UK chief executive Christine McGourty said.

“But we know this is a difficult time for many, and no one should have to worry about their household essentials.

“There is a wide range of support available for those in need, and I would urge anyone who’s concerned to get in touch with their water company.”

While the average rise of £7 sounds modest, the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) warned it will vary.

Bills could rise further depending on who supplies the water, whether households have a water meter, and how much water they use.

CCW boss Emma Clancy said: “Some households could potentially save hundreds of pounds by switching to a water meter, while others on a low income may be eligible for water companies’ wide range of assistance schemes.

“Simple steps to reduce your hot water use could also take some of the heat out of rising energy costs.”

The cost of living is spiralling for homes in the UK.

On Thursday, Ofgem announced a 54% hike in the cap on energy bills, which will hit 22 million households.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has warned that inflation is set to spike to 7.25% in April, which could reduce disposable incomes by 2%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier