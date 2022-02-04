British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Airways launches plant-based menus at airport lounges

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 12.21pm
British Airways is introducing plant-based menus at airport lounges (British Airways/PA)
British Airways is introducing plant-based menus at airport lounges.

The airline said the new food offering – which includes a burger – will initially be available at its Heathrow lounges before appearing at US airports.

It is part of BA’s efforts to boost its sustainability.

At Heathrow, the carrier has installed water stations and is replacing plastic water bottles with glasses.

It aims to remove single-use plastic across its business.

An initiative enabling passengers to use their phone to order food delivered to their table was introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic and will remain in use.

British Airways also pledged to make its onboard food and drinks offering “more akin to one that customers would have experienced pre-pandemic”.

BA plane at Heathrow
The plant-based menus will initially be available in BA’s lounges at Heathrow (PA)

From next month, passengers travelling in Club Europe cabins can expect “a more premium service with new delicious menus with more options”, it said.

The airline also promised “exciting changes” to its long-haul catering.

Meanwhile, the carrier is introducing a new baggage tracing system allowing passengers to track their bags on their phone throughout their journey.

Tom Stevens, BA’s director of brand and customer experience, said: “We’re committed to ensuring we deliver a premium proposition for our customers throughout their journey with us and when we do so, we need to ensure that sustainability is at the heart of it.

“We want to create an even better British Airways and know that we need to keep making changes to the customer experience with things like alternative menus, reducing plastics and introducing new technology to get us to where we want to be.

“In addition to these improvements, we are also moving ahead at speed with some of the larger initiatives that we promised to our customers, such as the rollout of our award-winning business class seat, Club Suite.”

