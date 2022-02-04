Pubs, bars and restaurants eye 11% price hikes as costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pubs, bars and restaurants eye 11% price hikes as costs soar

By Press Association
February 4 2022, 4.10pm
Customers drink at the bar in the No.1 High Street pub on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile (Jane Barlow/PA)
The vast majority of pubs, bars and restaurants are set to hike prices sharply for customers as the hospitality sector faces spiralling costs.

Around 93% of hospitality businesses have said they plan to increase customer prices, according to a survey of 340 operators running 8,200 venues by trade body UK Hospitality.

The new data also revealed that firms predicted an average of 11% price rises to offset soaring costs.

Customers face the impending price increases amid a cost of living crisis, which will also result in surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.

Hospitality firms said they need to lift prices after witnessing double-figure increases in energy bills, labour, food and drink prices and insurance costs.

Surveyed businesses told the trade body that energy costs have particularly hit them hard, with companies seeing an average cost surge of 41%.

The planned price increases come after the sector saw the key Christmas trading period “devastated” by the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and resultant pandemic restrictions.

Businesses are also due to see VAT on food and soft drinks increase back from 12.5% to 20% and witness an increase in business rates in April.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, said: “Omicron has infected the start of 2022 with lower-than-expected trading levels and higher than expected cancellations in hospitality venues.

“One in three businesses in our sector have no cash reserves left and are already carrying heavy debt burdens.

“Many of our community pubs, restaurants, hotels and hospitality venues will therefore fail as the cost-of-living crisis bites, causing demand to falter.

“This can only cause the UK’s wider economic recovery to stutter.”

