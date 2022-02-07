LV= in talks with Royal London over merger as more directors leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
LV= in talks with Royal London over merger as more directors leave

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 2.23pm
Insurance giant LV= is in talks with rival Royal London about a possible merger (LV=/PA)
Insurance giant LV= has confirmed it is in talks with rival Royal London over a potential merger, two months after its failed private equity takeover.

The company also announced a further clear-out of its boardroom.

LV= saw its attempted takeover by Bain Capital thwarted in December after 69.4% of shareholders backed the move, falling short of the 75% required.

At the time, Royal London suggested it would be open to a merger deal but outgoing LV= chairman Alan Cook accused the firm of trying to “destabilise” the potential takeover.

Mr Cook confirmed after the failed takeover vote that he intended to step down from his role.

The Bournemouth-based insurer also confirmed on Monday that Mr Cook will be replaced by Samuel Creedon as interim chairman from April 1.

In an update related to his appointment, Mr Creedon confirmed that talks are still taking place with Royal London.

He said: “We share a common interest with Royal London in a healthy and vibrant mutual sector so that we can both compete fairly with shareholder-owned firms.

“We have had, and continue to have, discussions with Royal London about if and how we can co-operate to the benefit of both sets of members and the mutual sector.

“In the meantime, we will continue to strengthen our independent business for the benefit of our existing and future policyholders.”

A Royal London spokeswoman said: “In light of the outcome of LV=’s special general meeting, Royal London issued a statement on December 10 outlining our belief that we could offer an attractive future for the members of LV= as part of a growing and well-capitalised mutual.

“We note LV=’s announcement and we can confirm we have had initial, exploratory discussions with them.

“There is no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement will be made as and when.”

On Monday, LV= also confirmed a further boardroom clear-out following the failed Bain deal, revealing that David Barral, Alison Hutchinson and Luke Savage will all step down as directors next month.

