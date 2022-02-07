More than 250 hospitality business leaders call for VAT cut to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 250 hospitality business leaders call for VAT cut to be held

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 7.25pm Updated: February 7 2022, 9.14pm
Loxleys Restaurant & Wine Bar in Stratford, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
More than 250 business leaders have urged the Government to keep VAT at 12.5% to help the recovery of fragile hospitality and leisure firms.

In a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, 261  hospitality and leisure business leaders warn that April’s planned rise to 20% will “exacerbate the squeeze on household finances”.

They say customers are feeling the pinch from increasing costs while firms face higher prices for labour, energy and food and drink supplies.

They are calling on Mr Sunak to rethink the increase as under these circumstances “the reduced rate is ever more important”.

Hospitality industry
Business leaders say they face higher prices for labour, energy and food and drink supplies (Damien Eagers/PA)

Business leaders from Apex Hotels, BaxterStorey, Bourne Leisure, Big Table Group, Caffe Nero, Center Parcs, Cote, Fuller’s, Greene King, Hilton, IHG Hotels and Resorts, JD Wetherspoon, Loungers, Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers, Moto Hospitality, Nobu, Parkdean Resorts, Pho, Pizza Express, Pizza Hut, Punch Pubs, Revolution, Rekom, The Restaurant Group, The Savoy Hotel Group, Wagamama and Young’s, are among those who have signed the letter.

A major concern of the impact of the VAT rise is that businesses will have no choice but to significantly raise their prices, further fuelling inflation across the economy.

Business leaders also fear that April could be a “cliff edge” for the hospitality industry, as the VAT increase  is set to happen alongside a rise in the national minimum wage, plus changes to business rate relief and an end to the rent moratorium.

Late-night drinkers  in Soho, London
Late-night drinkers in Soho, London (Yui Mok/PA)

The letter says: “The reduced rate also bolsters deliverability of many of the Government’s key policies – including levelling up, high street regeneration, employment and skills growth, and investment in net zero – allowing our sector to fully play its part in an economic recovery.

“The Government has rightly celebrated being the most open nation in Europe following the Omicron variant.

“As we look to revive our tourism, maintaining a reduced rate of VAT is imperative, as it simply brings us in line with the levels of VAT levied in our competitor European nations.”

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is about so much more than an extension to temporary measures in the face of the challenges brought by Covid, it’s about working to establish the right tax level for our world-class hospitality and tourism industries.

“It is vital, in the interests of competitiveness, job creation, growth and ensuring hospitality and tourism play their full part in driving the economic recovery.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We’ve supported hospitality jobs and businesses throughout the pandemic with our £400 billion package of funding and continue to do so.

“We’ve always been clear that the lower rate of VAT was a temporary measure to support businesses as they recover and thanks to the strength of our fantastic vaccine programme, which has enabled restrictions to be lifted and the economy to reopen, it’s right that our package of support reflects this.”

