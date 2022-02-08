Sliding oil prices pull BP and FTSE lower at the close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sliding oil prices pull BP and FTSE lower at the close

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 5.20pm
The FTSE dipped after a rise in oil prices weighed on BP and the wider index (BP/PA)
The FTSE 100 opened in fine spirits to touch a new pandemic era high but recoiled to close in the red on the back of drifting oil prices.

London’s top index had been boosted by BP posting its highest profits in eight years but the oil major lost steam, ultimately pulling the FTSE with it.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 6.4 points, or 0.08%, at 7,567.07 points.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Despite a positive open, European markets have slipped back from their intraday highs with the FTSE 100 briefly hitting a new two year high, before slipping lower, with a decline in oil prices acting as a wider drag on the energy sector.”

Strength in the US dollar and the resumption of nuclear talks between the US and Iran appeared to be the cause of the pull-back on oil prices.

The price of Brent crude decreased by 2.59% to 90.31 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

This pushed down on BP, which had earlier revealed that it swung to a mammoth 12.8 billion US dollar (£9.5 billion) underlying profit in 2021 from losses of 5.7 billion US dollars (£4.2 billion) the previous year thanks to rebounding oil and gas prices.

Shares in BP closed 9.65p lower at 399p despite it also announcing more returns for shareholders.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other key markets managed to stay afloat despite depleting levels of confidence.

The French Cac was up 0.24% and the German Dax was 0.2% higher at the end of the session.

Across the Atlantic, US stocks edged nervously higher as traders waited for key economic data, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index particularly shaky.

“US CPI (consumer price index) inflation looms over the week, bringing with it the potential to undo any gains made before the release,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

“As a result, no one seems too keen to buy the dip this time around, lest they find the lower liquidity levels result in a sudden lurch lower that gets the buyers chased out of their positions.”

Meanwhile, sterling made minor gains, rising against a euro which weakened after European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde tempered expectations over a potential rate rise.

The pound was up 0.01% against the US dollar to 1.355, and increased 0.02% against the euro to 1.188.

In company news, Ocado shares plunged to their lowest in almost two years after the online retail giant blamed labour shortages for holding back growth.

The company added that increased international investment could dent future profits.

Shares slipped by 182p to 1,225p as a result.

Travel firm Tui also closed lower despite posting an upbeat update which highlighting rising revenues over the last three months of 2021.

Nevertheless, shares fell by 4.6p to 255.6p after it revealed that bookings for the current quarter were impacted by the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, up 6.06p to 167.16p, Polymetal, up 37.5p to 1,088.5p, Anglo American, up 106.5p to 3,489.5p, Intercontinental Hotels Group, up 117p to 4,982p, and St James’s Place, up 36p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Ocado, down 182p to 1,225p, Airtel Africa, down 13p to 141.7p, Shell, down 66p to 1,996p, London Stock Exchange, down 212p to 6,976p, and Croda, down 208p to 7,434p.

