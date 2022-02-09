GlaxoSmithKline sees profits fall despite £1.4bn Covid related sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

GlaxoSmithKline sees profits fall despite £1.4bn Covid related sales

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 8.18am
Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline has said its pre-tax profits dropped last year, despite notching up £1.4 billion in Covid-19 related sales (PA)
Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline has said its pre-tax profits dropped last year, despite notching up £1.4 billion in Covid-19 related sales (PA)

Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline has said its pre-tax profits dropped last year, despite notching up £1.4 billion in Covid-19 related sales.

The firm reported a 22% fall in pre-tax profits to £5.4 billion for 2021 – a 10% decline with currency movements stripped out.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said it remained on track to spin off its consumer healthcare arm by the middle of 2022, having recently rejected a £50 billion approach for the division by Marmite maker Unilever, which it dismissed for being too low.

GSK’s results revealed strong demand for its Covid-19 antibody drug Sotrovimab helped boost pandemic-related sales and expects a similar level this year, but it cautioned over a “substantially reduced profit contribution” due to lower margins on its anti-body treatment.

This is set to reduce underlying earnings growth by between 5% and 7%.

The group said it sold £828 million of Sotrovimab, or Xevudy, in the final three months of the year, which helped drive a 9% rise in sales to £9.5 billion in the quarter.

But fourth quarter pre-tax profits came in lower than expected at £706 million, down 14%, or 8% higher on a constant currency basis.

The group said the full-year drop in earnings was largely down to the sale of Horlicks and other consumer brands, as well as its share in Hindustan Unilever.

On an underlying basis, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said operating profits stood at £8.8 billion – 1% lower, but 9% higher on a constant currency basis, as turnover rose 5% to £34.1 billion thanks to strong pandemic-related sales, higher drugs revenues and cost savings amid restructuring efforts.

Without the hit from lower Covid-related sales, it forecast underlying operating profits to rise by between 12% and 14% on a constant currency basis this year on sales 5% to 7% higher.

The group is pressing ahead with a demerger and separate London Stock Exchange listing of its consumer healthcare arm, which includes brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief.

Analysts had previously predicted that the spin-off, which is a joint venture with Pfizer, would be worth around £45 billion, but GSK is said to have been holding out for an improved bid of at least £60 billion from Unilever.

Emma Walmsley, chief executive of GSK, said: “We have ended the year strongly, with another quarter of excellent performance driven by first-class commercial execution, and we enter 2022 with good momentum.

“This is going to be a landmark year for GSK, with a step-change in growth expected and multiple R&D catalysts, including milestones on up to seven key late-stage pipeline assets. 2022 is also the year when we demerge our world-leading Consumer Healthcare business.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]