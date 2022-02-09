John Menzies sees shares take off after rejecting £469m bid approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Menzies sees shares take off after rejecting £469m bid approach

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 9.16am
Airport services company John Menzies has seen shares rocket after revealing it rejected a £469m takeover approach from a Kuwaiti suitor (John Menzies/PA)

Airport services company John Menzies has seen its shares rocket after revealing it rejected a £469 million takeover approach from a Kuwaiti suitor.

Shares in the Edinburgh-based firm – which provides fuelling, ground handling, lounge and maintenance services – jumped more than a third higher after it said it had rebuffed a 510p-a-share unsolicited bid proposal from National Aviation Services (NAS).

The bidder is an aviation services provider in emerging markets, which has its headquarters in Kuwait and is part of the wider Agility Public Warehousing Co.

The proposal followed an earlier 460p-a-share possible offer previously made by NAS.

John Menzies said: “The proposal is highly opportunistic and comes at a time when the full impact of management actions is not yet reflected in Menzies’ valuation and underlying volumes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.”

The latest approach from NAS marks a significant premium on John Menzies’s 335p-per-share closing price on Tuesday.

But it comes after the stock took a hefty knock amid the pandemic, which has battered the aviation sector.

The group has stripped out £25 million of costs since 2019 and embarked on a “clear and deliverable” strategy, which it claims is set to position it to benefit from the ongoing recovery in the sector.

John Menzies said it “carefully considered” the proposal with its financial advisers, Goldman Sachs, but it was unanimously rejected, as the terms “fundamentally undervalue Menzies and its future prospects”.

Chairman and chief executive Philipp Joeinig said: “The board remains fully confident in the recovery and outlook for the global aviation services industry as it returns to pre-pandemic trading levels.”

John Menzies started life as an Edinburgh bookseller in 1833, but has since transformed into an international aviation services business, with global operations.

