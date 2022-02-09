HS2 ramps up work on UK’s longest railway bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HS2 ramps up work on UK’s longest railway bridge

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 12.57pm Updated: February 9 2022, 2.15pm
Work on the UK's longest railway bridge ramped up this week as HS2 began producing 1,000 enormous concrete segments (Aaron Chown/PA)
Work on the UK’s longest railway bridge ramped up this week as HS2 began producing 1,000 enormous concrete segments (Aaron Chown/PA)

Work on the UK’s longest railway bridge ramped up this week as HS2 began producing 1,000 enormous concrete segments.

The Colne Valley Viaduct will stretch for 2.1 miles (3.4km), carrying high-speed trains some 33ft (10m) above a series of lakes and waterways just outside north-west London.

Deck segments weighing up to 140 tonnes are being made at a temporary factory nearby which was built specifically for the project.

The 328ft (100m) long building, which is visible from the M25 motorway, is larger than the Royal Albert Hall.

Each segment of concrete is a slightly different shape depending on where it will fit into the viaduct.

Around 12 segments will be produced each week at the peak of construction.

Foundation construction for a concrete pier at the HS2/Align Compound in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foundation construction for a concrete pier at the HS2/Align Compound in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

Engineers are using a technique known as match-casting, which involves pouring the concrete for each segment against the previous one to ensure they fit perfectly alongside each other.

The 1,000 segments will be supported by 56 piers resting on concrete piles inserted up to 180ft (55m) into the ground.

Designers of the viaduct were tasked with minimising its impact on the environment.

It will be set low into the landscape, taking inspiration from the flight of a stone skipping across water.

The segment factory’s manager, Ludovic Vergne, told the PA news agency: “It is not the size or the length of the bridge that is difficult.

“The challenge is the aesthetics that we need to provide. Each segment is unique.”

A concrete segment is carried by a crane at the HS2/Align Compound (Aaron Chown/PA)
A concrete segment is carried by a crane at the HS2/Align Compound (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Frenchman, who has more than 30 years’ experience of building bridge segments, went on: “Colne Valley is a very calm and quiet place.

“To put in place a typical bridge would not be very difficult, but they are trying to build something that has a better view.

“For me it is more difficult but it’s good to have a challenge.”

Production of the segments is expected to take just under three years, with the viaduct completed by summer 2025.

The work is part of a £1.6 billion contract handed to joint venture Align, which also involves building a 10-mile (16km) tunnel under the Chiltern Hills.

