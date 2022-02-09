Detached new-build home registrations reach highest level since 2003

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Detached new-build home registrations reach highest level since 2003

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 1.04pm
The number of new homes registered last year was 25% up on 2020, according to industry figures (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The number of new homes registered last year was 25% up on 2020, according to industry figures (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More new detached homes were registered in 2021 than in any other year since 2003, according to industry figures.

In total, there were 153,339 new home registrations in 2021, marking a 25% increase on 2020, the NHBC (National House Building Council) said.

London was the only part of the UK to see a decline in registrations in 2021, down 27% compared to 2020, due to a combination of pandemic effects and some hesitation on apartment block registrations, according to the report.

At the other end of the spectrum, the North East of England recorded 74% annual growth in new home registrations.

The trend for people wanting bigger houses which would help them work from home was reflected in a 47% increase in detached home registrations.

Some 52,190 detached homes were registered in 2021 – marking the highest total since 2003 when there were 52,534 detached home registrations.

Registrations for new apartments, meanwhile, dropped by 15% year-on-year.

NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said: “The housebuilding industry demonstrated considerable resilience in 2021, rebounding well from the pandemic and coping with significant strains in the supply chain.

“The pandemic has resulted in a real shift in the way people work and use their homes, with this likely to have some long-lasting effects, as seen in the high demand for detached properties.

“Whilst there has been a clear drop in the number of apartment registrations, the ‘death of the city’ is over-stated and we expect to see these start to increase in the medium term, particularly with the continued investment in the build-to-rent sector.”

Homes are registered with the NHBC before being built – so its figures are an indicator of the housing stock in the pipeline. The body has a 70% to 80% share of the UK warranty market.

In 2020, there had been 122,935 registrations, a total which was an eight-year low.

Last year’s total was still below the 159,500 new homes registered in 2019.

Private sector registrations were a key driver behind the increase in last year’s new home registrations, rising by 42% annually in 2021.

The number of new homes being registered in the rental sector decreased by 8% from 42,460 in 2020 to 38,862 in 2021.

This was in part due to budgets going towards putting building safety issues on the existing housing stock right, the NHBC said.

The number of new homes being completed in 2021 was also up by 21% compared with the previous year, the NHBC said.

Here are the new home registrations across the UK in 2021 and the percentage change compared with 2020, according to the NHBC:

– North East, 7,467, 74%

– North West, 14,446, 26%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, 10,543, 31%

– West Midlands, 13,737, 18%

– East Midlands, 17,313, 50%

– Eastern England, 21,000, 46%

– South West, 14,517, 33%

– London, 12,272, minus 27%

– South East, 21,600, 18%

– Scotland, 12,599, 43%

– Wales, 4,171, 7%

– Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, 3,674, 28%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier