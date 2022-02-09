Watchdog tells Amazon to follow grocery supply rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watchdog tells Amazon to follow grocery supply rules

By Press Association
February 9 2022, 1.11pm
The Amazon Fresh grocery store in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Amazon Fresh grocery store in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The UK competition regulator has said Amazon is now officially considered a grocery retailer and must follow its supply code.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) claimed that designating Amazon as a grocery retailer will help to protect its UK supplier base.

This move means the online technology giant will need to follow the code of conduct set by the Groceries Code Adjudicator watchdog.

The watchdog has focused it duties in recent years on the treatment of suppliers, particularly relating to delays in payments or damaging payment terms between supermarkets and their suppliers.

Amazon has rapidly expanded its UK grocery presence in recent years and has now opened eight physical stores, after opening its first Amazon Fresh high street store during the pandemic.

Adam Land, senior director for remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA, said: “Households across the UK are increasingly using Amazon to buy food and other essential items.

“Today’s decision to designate Amazon helps to ensure a level playing field for companies active in the groceries sector as people’s buying habits evolve.

“These rules mean that the thousands of companies supplying Amazon with groceries are now protected from potential unfair business practices.

“We’ll continue to keep a close eye on the sector to make sure all major grocery retailers are bound by the same rules.”

Am Amazon spokesman said: “We strive to build successful, long-term relationships with our suppliers and look forward to working with the Groceries Code Adjudicator.

“We are proud to work with thousands of suppliers and offer a great shop window for their products in the UK and around the world.”

